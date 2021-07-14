Health impact of Saharan Dust

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has made it’s way east and to Texas, presenting a seasonal weather issue that may cause problems for some.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Dr. Suman Sinha, MD / Chief of Pulmonary Medicine at Christus Trinity Clinic. Dr. Sinha says the Saharan dust is a common phenomenon here in East Texas that happens every year between June and September.

Large dust clouds travel across the Atlantic Ocean suspended in the air, but can descend and effect the air quality index. The impact is minimal for most, but those with pre-existing lung conditions like asthma or COPD should be cautious.

Dr. Sinha said “Try and stay indoors as much as possible. Probably for the next week to two weeks until the air quality improves. For those who do have to go outdoors, it is reasonable to wear a mask when outside”

If you have a pre-existing lung condition and experience symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain, it is suggested to seek medical attention.

