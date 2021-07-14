East Texas Now Business Break
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus

By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A new video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a school bus in 2015.

The video surfaced as the civil trial began in Kentucky against Jefferson County Public Schools and bus driver Melinda Sanders.

WAVE 3 News obtained the video, which shows the girl’s backpack getting stuck on the closing door as Sanders continues looking forward.

EDITOR’S WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

From the moment the child is dragged, which her attorneys say was 1,147 feet, Sanders never notices. Another car is heard honking at the bus to get it to stop. At that point, Sanders realizes the girl had been dragged.

The video shows another student standing by Sanders as the incident occurs. The driver was later fired by the district after an investigation determined she did not watch as the child got off the bus, as required by the training drivers receive.

“Oh my God, Oh my God,” the driver is heard saying. The video is expected to be presented during the trial.

The child, identified as A.R. in the lawsuit, suffered severe nerve damage and PTSD, the lawsuit states. She has had multiple surgeries.

Sanders testified as a witness during the trial on Tuesday. The lawsuit is asking for an undisclosed amount in damages.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

