East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas AG News: Ready to prepare for fall vegetable gardening

East Texas Ag News: Time to start planning for the fall garden
East Texas Ag News: Time to start planning for the fall garden
By Cary Sims
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - About this time of year, spring planted gardens are winding down. The heat of summer is here and the soil is drying up. And yet this is the perfect time to prepare for your fall garden.

We all know that vegetable gardening can be rewarding, relaxing and good exercise. But I think all too many folks overlooked the fact that there are indeed two optimal times to have a vegetable garden each year: spring and fall. Yes, the fall vegetable garden is just as much a possibility as a spring one, just different. It will be different in a number of ways.

Establishing a fall garden is different as you have to work in the heat up-front. This will be to your advantage as warm soils help germinate vegetable plants much sooner than cooler spring soil temperatures.

Watering is also approached with a different mind-set. Water will be crucial to establishing the summer growing vegetables. Germinated seeds in July and August will need uniform moisture and plenty of it. Mulching, a practice not often done for spring gardens will really help here. Just a light layer of mulch will greatly aid in keeping moisture in the soil next to the developing roots.

Pest control for fall gardens will be less. Insect problems that are commonly experienced in the spring will be reduced. Disease issues that arise from cool, moist environments on newly emerging seedlings will also be diminished.

The biggest proponents of fall vegetable gardens will always brag on the harvest. Harvested produce the fall, in milder weather, are reported to taste better. The time spent harvesting, choosing which tomato or what size cucumber to pick, is obviously more comfortably done.

Of great importance is your planning. Most vegetables traditionally grown in the spring/summer have a hard deadline. They must beat the frost. Now, the average first frost for this area is mid-November. The key word is average. Sometimes it may be near Christmas, and other times it will be prior to Halloween. So, when choosing what to plant, keep in mind how long it takes each vegetable to reach harvest stage.

Southern peas (purple hulls, zipper creams, etc.) normally take about 60 days. Counting backwards from a mid-October harvest puts the planting at mid-August.

Pumpkins need about 90 days and radish is just over a month.

The bottom line is that here in east Texas our spring and fall gardening seasons are short, sandwiched between frosts and blistering hot summer conditions that cause many crops to stop production. Variety selection and proper planting time are critical to success.

To help you with your fall gardening plans, visit the site http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or you can search for “aggie horticulture” and be taken to the main page. From there you’ll find a great supply of gardening information.

Cary Sims is the County Extension Agent for agriculture and natural resources for Angelina County. His email address is cw-sims@tamu.edu .

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) speaks with KLTV's Blake Holland about his so-called election...
Texas Senate approves GOP voting bill Tuesday with 18-4 vote

Latest News

Downtown Tyler
Business leaders working to revitalize Downtown Tyler
Heavy rain in May and June pulled us out of the drought, giving cotton producers a good start....
Recent rain puts cotton growers in a good spot, dry conditions expected to return
Ten fire trucks responded to a fire at the Posados restaurant in Lindale Sunday morning....
Fire Marshal: Lindale restaurant fire caused by lightning strike
Recent rain puts cotton growers in a good spot, dry conditions expected to return
Recent rain puts cotton growers in a good spot, dry conditions expected to return