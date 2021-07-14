East Texans heading to professional baseball teams after MLB Draft

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Five East Texans heard their names called in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The first player with ties to the area was former TJC Apache pitcher Taylor Broadway. Broadway was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 6th round. Former Tyler Legacy Red Raider Parker Bates was the first local resident to have his name called. He went in the ninth round to the Kansas City Royals.

Hunter Hollan, who graduated from Spring Hill and played at San Jacinto Jr. College North was selected in the 17th round by the Milwaukee Brewers. Hollan’s high school rival Elijah Trest from White Oak was selected in the 19th round by the Colorado Rockies. Trest played high school ball at the University of Arkansas.

The final East Texan to be drafted was Halen Green. The Lufkin native was drafted out of TCU in the 20th round by the Chicago White Sox.

Hudson native, Kyle Lovelace signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Lovelace finished his time at the University of Houston and recently announced he would be transferring to Texas A&M.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.