East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Death toll from Texas February cold spell rises by 59 to reach 210

People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers...
People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - State officials have added 59 deaths to the toll wrought by the February cold wave and the ensuing collapse of the Texas electric power grid.

The deaths newly tallied by the Texas Department of State Health Services boost the toll from 151 to 210 deaths, most from exposure to the sometimes-subzero temperatures.

The county with the highest death toll was Harris, where Houston is situated, with 43 deaths. Travis County, where Austin holds most of its population, had 28 deaths.

Dallas County reported 20 deaths. The toll is a far cry from the initial March 15 report of 57 deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
A semi-truck and flatbed trailer were involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Cass County.
1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County
Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) speaks with KLTV's Blake Holland about his so-called election...
Texas Senate approves GOP voting bill Tuesday with 18-4 vote

Latest News

.
WebXtra: Power breakfast
Top from left: Barry Woodruff, Dakota Alexander and Henry Brown. Bottom from left: Matt Langley...
Arp High School adds 5 coaches to athletics program
Texas State Capitol
Legal expert breaks down Democratic lawmakers’ walk out, Gov. Abbotts call for their arrest
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail