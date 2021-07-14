East Texas Now Business Break
City of Tyler making repairs to 43 utility cuts in historic brick streets

A portion of brick streets in the Historic District of Tyler where repairs have been made, bricks torn up, and not replaced yet.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Part of Tyler’s charm includes the old red brick streets and the historic district. Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved the restoration of 43 utility cuts that were repaired with asphalt, not bricks, in the historic roadways.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren said over the last six years they haven’t been able to get to the brick streets; the city said this is due to a backlog of street repairs.

“They are a part of our culture and our heritage and when people come to Tyler, one of the things they really look at are our brick streets,” Warren said. “They think this is a beautiful, historic area. We need to make sure our brick streets are up to par.”

The utility cuts were made for water and wastewater main repairs. They were filled in and resurfaced with asphalt and the street department has been unable to replace the bricks. But that’s changing.

“The first thing we’ve got to do is fix the utility cuts from people that have put in new utilities, or water main breaks that have occurred during the winter storm or what have you, so we have a number of those to repair,” Warren said.

The city said the project will start after the contract is signed around August 1. They hope to be done by mid-October.

The nearly $100,000 for the project is being paid for through the General Fund and Street Commitment Fund.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

