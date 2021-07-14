East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of College Station warns of alligator sighting at city park

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station is warning John Crompton Park-goers of a potentially dangerous visitor.

An alligator was sighted on Sunday near the pond at the park. The city says proper authorities have been called to safely remove the animal likely brought in with all the rain the last few weeks.

“We’ve got contact and the paperwork to get a certified nuisance control officer and we do go ahead and stress the fact that these are professionals in what they do to come out to the pond and properly relocate the animal,” said Steve Wright Director of Parks and Recreation.

Until then, the city is urging anyone that sees the alligator to stay away. An announcement will be made when the reptile is removed.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts

Latest News

Automation
East Texas technical college says demand for automation is high
A portion of the current Legacy Trail located on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Phase two of the Legacy Trail project in Tyler approved for construction
crane ranch blowout
crane well blowout 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 1
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 1