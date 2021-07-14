Burglars break through walls to take money from The Shack BBQ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shack BBQ joint was burglarized over the weekend and Lubbock police need your help.

The owner, Scott Stevenson, came in Tuesday morning to find the register open, steel safe broken into and three holes torn in the walls. Stevenson said this is likely how the burglar made his way through the restaurant.

Unfortunately, police have little to work with because the security cameras were temporarily down and police reports state that the suspects left no trace behind.

Owner Scott Stevenson says the suspect had to know where the weekend deposits were and that the money wasn’t deposited at the bank.

“We normally just go on Monday or Tuesday and make a deposit but yeah, mostly people pay with credit cards now, so it wasn’t huge money, but they sure went to a lot of work for a little bit of money and a lot of damage,” Stevenson said.

If you have saw details you can share with police, such as a car parked out at The Shack overnight, you can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 and remain anonymous.

