East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Burglars break through walls to take money from The Shack BBQ

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shack BBQ joint was burglarized over the weekend and Lubbock police need your help.

The owner, Scott Stevenson, came in Tuesday morning to find the register open, steel safe broken into and three holes torn in the walls. Stevenson said this is likely how the burglar made his way through the restaurant.

Unfortunately, police have little to work with because the security cameras were temporarily down and police reports state that the suspects left no trace behind.

Owner Scott Stevenson says the suspect had to know where the weekend deposits were and that the money wasn’t deposited at the bank.

“We normally just go on Monday or Tuesday and make a deposit but yeah, mostly people pay with credit cards now, so it wasn’t huge money, but they sure went to a lot of work for a little bit of money and a lot of damage,” Stevenson said.

If you have saw details you can share with police, such as a car parked out at The Shack overnight, you can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 and remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts

Latest News

Automation
East Texas technical college says demand for automation is high
A portion of the current Legacy Trail located on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Phase two of the Legacy Trail project in Tyler approved for construction
crane ranch blowout
crane well blowout 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 1
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 1