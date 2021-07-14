East Texas Now Business Break
Arp High School adds 5 coaches to athletics program

Top from left: Barry Woodruff, Dakota Alexander and Henry Brown. Bottom from left: Matt Langley and Wes Schminkey.(Arp ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp ISD has hired five new coaches for five of Arp High School’s sports teams including football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and track.

Matt Langley arrives in Arp from Caldwell. He will serve as the football team’s offensive coordinator as well as the head coach for boys and girls track.

Wes Schminkey most recently served as defensive coordinator for Henderson’s football team. He will do the same for Arp, as well as serving as head coach and strength and conditioning coordinator for the boys and girls powerlifting team.

Dakota Alexander will be Arp’s new head baseball coach, as well as secondary and running backs coach for the football team. Immediately prior to this he served as Henderson’s head baseball coach.

Barry Woodruff comes from Union Grove and will take over as assistant volleyball coach as well as track coach.

Finally, Henry Brown is an Arp High School alumnus who will serve as an assistant football coach as well as boys basketball coach.

