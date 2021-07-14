Army helicopter lands in Winnsboro, to spectators’ delight

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The thunderous roar of an Army helicopter was heard over East Texas skies Wednesday, and to the delight of the crowd, a landing was made giving spectators a close-up view.

It happened in Winnsboro this morning, where a U.S. Army Chinook helicopter and crew made a stop at the city’s airport.

Rumbling in from the tree line, the Chinook helicopter made a quick fly-over for the crowd on hand before setting down for a closer look at Frank White Memorial Airport.

“Really cool experience getting to experience a Chinook in person,” said spectator Ryan Taylor.

Crowd watching the helicopter's landing (KLTV/Bob Hallmark)

The twin-engined, tandem-rotor Chinook, is a multi-mission, heavy-lift transport helicopter.

It’s primary mission is to move troops, artillery, supplies and equipment on the battlefield.

For older veterans, it was a chance to re-live some memories.

“I’m retired Air Force, 23 years. And I was in Thailand during the Vietnam era and we were in communication with a lot of the aircraft doing special operations. This will be the first time I’ve seen this one and seen inside,” said veteran Tom Rice.

For many it was the first time they’d seen an Army helicopter up close, let alone get to see inside it. The entire Taylor family from Winnsboro came out to catch a glimpse of the impressive aircraft.

“I’ve never seen one. And I thought it would be great for the boys even just to look at it,” said Sally Taylor.

“I’ve been around them, seen how they work, I’ve seen the heavier ones that can lift a tank. Pretty impressive piece of machinery, " said Butch Taylor.

And for many, a sense of pride in our military’s capability.

“I have a lot of respect for them,” Rice said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.