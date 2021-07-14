East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

5 members of Texas family arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.
Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.(Source: Justice Department via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With the help of social media, five family members in Texas have been arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.

Footage from inside the Capitol shows the family dressed from head to toe in camouflage.

The Justice Department said Thomas Munn was encouraging people on social media to travel to Washington, D.C.

The day before the Jan. 6 riot, the family drove from Texas to the Capitol, according to court documents.

The sixth family member was a minor and is not being charged or identified.

After the riot, the family continued to discuss on social media their day of showing support for former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors highlighted it was ultimately a Facebook photo and some videos that led investigators to the family.

The Munns are each charged with four federal crimes, including disorderly conduct inside the Capitol.

More than 530 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol attack.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
A semi-truck and flatbed trailer were involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Cass County.
1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden meets Democrats at Capitol to firm up support for spending
Getting the word out, so families don't miss out: Groups raise awareness about expanded child...
Child tax credit: what to know
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus