Jacksonville Public Safety Complex nearing completion

City of Jacksonville says that they are nearing completion on a much-needed addition to the city
City of Jacksonville says that they are nearing completion on a much-needed addition to the city(KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - After a delay, the City of Jacksonville says that they are nearing completion on a much-needed addition to the city.

The Public Safety Complex was set to open this month, but after delays from COVID-19, the winter storm, and some construction issues, the complex is now about 60 days from opening.

The $9,000,000 complex was funded by the general fund debt service. It will house the Jacksonville fire and police departments, Jacksonville Fire-EMS, and the communication center. A major benefit is new office facilities, more housing space, and state-of-the-art technologies for city services.

Outgoing City Manager Greg Smith said, “To our knowledge this is the only true public safety complex that will house all three disciplines and an emergency operations center under one roof, East of Dallas all the way through a Louisiana line. So, we are extremely excited about having this building in Jacksonville and the benefit it will give all of the public safety employees as well as the general public.”

Smith tells us the public safety complex is set to have its grand opening in September of this year.

