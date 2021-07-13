East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: CHRISTUS breaks ground for Lindale emergency center

(KLTV)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances broke ground on its 24-hour emergency care center in Lindale, Tuesday.

The facility will occupy 12,000 square feet on the CHRISTUS HealthPark on Main Street, bringing 16 more associates and offering round-the-clock emergency care.

A blessing was given before the ceremonial ground-breaking by city and CHRISTUS officials.

Construction is set to begin immediately on the project.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

