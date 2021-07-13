WebXtra: CHRISTUS breaks ground for Lindale emergency center

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances broke ground on its 24-hour emergency care center in Lindale, Tuesday.

The facility will occupy 12,000 square feet on the CHRISTUS HealthPark on Main Street, bringing 16 more associates and offering round-the-clock emergency care.

A blessing was given before the ceremonial ground-breaking by city and CHRISTUS officials.

Construction is set to begin immediately on the project.

