WebXtra: Broadband internet expansion campaign to begin in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A broadband internet expansion effort is being launched in Nacogdoches County.

Thanks to an organization known as Connected Nation Texas and funding from seven public and private community organizations, the campaign is set to begin soon.

Community members are encouraged to fill out a 10-minute survey to give organizers a clear picture of the current internet service throughout the entire county.

A Nacogdoches County Connected Community Engagement Program will take place on Monday at the Nacogdoches civic Center at 6:30. Additional details and promotional materials will be available to help spread the word.

