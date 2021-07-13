East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Broadband internet expansion campaign to begin in Nacogdoches County

Nacogdoches broadband
Nacogdoches broadband
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A broadband internet expansion effort is being launched in Nacogdoches County.

Thanks to an organization known as Connected Nation Texas and funding from seven public and private community organizations, the campaign is set to begin soon.

Community members are encouraged to fill out a 10-minute survey to give organizers a clear picture of the current internet service throughout the entire county.

A Nacogdoches County Connected Community Engagement Program will take place on Monday at the Nacogdoches civic Center at 6:30. Additional details and promotional materials will be available to help spread the word.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
A semi-truck and flatbed trailer were involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Cass County.
1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Rep. Chris Turner, chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Democratic members of the...
Fleeing Texas Democrats aim to block Republican voting law
ETN: Getting beyond the stigma is one step toward mental health healing
ETN: First steps discussed toward mental health awareness during Minority Mental Health Month
Connected Nation
WebXtra: Nac broadband