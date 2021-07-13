Tyler receives ‘Bee City USA’ designation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler has been added to a list of Bee City USA affiliates.

The Keep Tyler Beautiful board with the help of the East Texas Beekeeper Association earned the honor in part because of its recently opened honey bee hive at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden. Visitors can observe the honey bee colony at work. The construction of the hive began last year with volunteers from the Boy Scouts of America and the East Texas Area Council.

City officials, like Adrian Rodriguez, hope the working hive will help educate the public about the importance of bees to a healthy planet.

“The goal of this project is for kids and adults of all ages to learn about bees and their importance as pollinators, and how they affect our economy, our sustenance, everything we do in our lives,” Rodriguez said.

The honey bee observation hive is now a permanent fixture at the rose garden. It is located at 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler, and is open to the public seven days a week.

