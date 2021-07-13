East Texas Now Business Break
Artists creating two new murals in downtown Longview

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two new murals are being created in downtown Longview. One is being done in the Vera Bank parking lot by local artist Dace Kidd, and it will encompass the entire side of the building. The second, by Wendy Arnold and her daughter Ava, is on the back side of the Texas Tire Exchange building. The two murals are part of a group of three which have been paid for by state money from a grant. The murals are attracting people back to the downtown area.

“Checking out the murals, checking out the different things that we got going down here. Our job really is to just attract people to the cultural district,” said Cynthia Hellen, Executive Director for the Arts Longview Cultural District.

“It encompasses many different things. Music, fine arts ... and so we wanted to design something that evokes a spirit of wonder. Children, of course, always see things from a different perspective and are the most artistic creatures,” said artist Wendy Arnold.

Both murals are expected to be completed over the next several weeks with weather permitting.

