Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs back into the 90s. Heat indices back into the triple digits as well for some. A few afternoon showers and thundershowers will be possible for both northern and southern areas but should come to an end after sunset. Overnight we’ll cool down into the low 70s with light south winds and then warm up back into the 90s tomorrow afternoon. Mostly sunny skies for Wednesday with low rain chances mainly for Deep East Texas.

Highs this week close to normal, normal high for today being 94°. Skies will vary across the region, from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy at times. Low rain chances will remain in the forecast through the work week, to take account for afternoon sea breeze showers. By the coming weekend, rain chances look to go up for all East Texas, at a 40% right now for next Monday. The long-range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center highlights East Texas as likely to continue seeing above normal rainfall and below normal temperatures for the rest of the month.

