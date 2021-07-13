East Texas Now Business Break
Texarkana police search for driver of smart car that ran over, dragged 70-year-old woman then left

On Friday, July 2, the woman in the Smart Car was backing up through the Super One parking lot and ran over a 70-year-old woman while she was walking to her car, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.(TTPD | Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Do you recognize this woman in the Smart car?

On Friday, July 2, the woman in the Smart car was backing up through the Super 1 parking lot and ran over a 70-year-old woman who was walking to her car, according to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

“The woman was dragged several feet under the car before the driver puts the car in drive and drives off,” reads a Facebook post.

“There is little doubt that the woman couldn’t have known that she ran over something and it even appears to be checking her side mirror as she drives away — leaving the elderly victim laying in the middle of the driveway.”

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

The victim was taken to the hospital and later flown to a Dallas hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She is expected to recover.

Police say a witness described the driver of the Smart car as being in her late 30s and having curly brunette hair and a chubby face.

The car appears to have a Texas license plate, although police say that it’s not readable in the footage.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

