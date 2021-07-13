East Texas Now Business Break
Overton Community Public Water System issues boil water notice

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) -Due to a large crack in the City’s 10′' distribution line on FM 850, a pressure loss has occurred in the distribution system. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Overton / ID Number 2010002 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Josh Stuart, Public Works Supervisor at 903-834-3171

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

