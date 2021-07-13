Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy early on Tuesday, then Partly Cloudy skies are expected. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday morning before ending for a few days. No major shower/thundershower chances over the next 7 to 14 days...unless something significant happens to change that. A fairly quiet patter ahead. Mostly Sunny and warmer for Wednesday and Thursday. Partly Cloudy skies for Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday with a slight chance for Afternoon/Evening showers or thundershowers. Generally, in the 20% range. More summer-like temperatures are ahead as well. Middle 90s for Thursday through Monday. Enjoy.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.