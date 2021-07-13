East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A little bit of patchy fog has developed this morning, but shouldn’t cause too many problems on the morning commute. Otherwise, it’s warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day today with highs in the lower 90s by afternoon. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two today and tomorrow, but most of East Texas will probably stay dry for the rest of the week. That means warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 90s by the end of the week and heat index values in the upper 90s. Slight chances for rain will return to the forecast this weekend and could increase into early next week with another weak cold front.

