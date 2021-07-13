East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A little bit of patchy fog has developed this morning, but shouldn’t cause too many problems on the morning commute.  Otherwise, it’s warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day today with highs in the lower 90s by afternoon.  There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two today and tomorrow, but most of East Texas will probably stay dry for the rest of the week.  That means warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 90s by the end of the week and heat index values in the upper 90s.  Slight chances for rain will return to the forecast this weekend and could increase into early next week with another weak cold front.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
An East Texan accused of killing multiple patients while working as a nurse was back in the...
Tyler nurse accused in patient deaths returns to court as trial date nears
An 18-wheeler rolled on the State Highway 271 exit ramp from Interstate 20 Monday. (Source:...
Smith County emergency personnel en route to 18-wheeler rollover on I-20
A semi-truck and flatbed trailer were involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Cass County.
1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-13-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-13-21
No major chances for showers/thundershowers through early next week if not longer.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
No major chances for showers/thundershowers through early next week if not longer.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Looks like summer is just around the corner!!!
Evening Weather at your Fingertips