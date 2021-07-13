East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

MISD earns Transparency Star from Texas Comptroller’s Office

Marshall ISD has been informed by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar that MISD has achieved specific...
Marshall ISD has been informed by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar that MISD has achieved specific transparency goals and has received a star in the area of Traditional Finances as part of the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program.(MISD)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall ISD has been informed by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar that MISD has achieved specific transparency goals and has received a star in the area of Traditional Finances as part of the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program.

Transparency Stars recognizes local government entities that provide easy online access to important financial data.”By providing meaningful financial data in addition to visual tools and analysis of its revenues and expenditures, Marshall ISD has shown a true commitment to Texas taxpayers,” Hegar said. “This effort achieves goals set by my office’s Transparency Stars program. I am pleased to award Marshall ISD a star for its accomplishments.”

The Comptroller’s Office launched the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to recognize cities, counties and school districts making important strides to greater government transparency. Local government entities can apply for stars in the areas of:

Traditional finances, contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions, and debt obligations.

After receiving an initial star for Traditional Finances, remaining stars may be awarded in any order.

MISD’s Business and Financial Services Department is led by Ms. Susie Byrd, Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance.

For more information on the program, including specific guidelines and information on how to apply, visit the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars website at https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/stars/.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
A semi-truck and flatbed trailer were involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Cass County.
1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Nacogdoches broadband
WebXtra: Broadband internet expansion campaign to begin in Nacogdoches County
Rep. Chris Turner, chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Democratic members of the...
Fleeing Texas Democrats aim to block Republican voting law
ETN: Getting beyond the stigma is one step toward mental health healing
ETN: First steps discussed toward mental health awareness during Minority Mental Health Month