MISD earns Transparency Star from Texas Comptroller’s Office

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall ISD has been informed by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar that MISD has achieved specific transparency goals and has received a star in the area of Traditional Finances as part of the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program.

Transparency Stars recognizes local government entities that provide easy online access to important financial data.”By providing meaningful financial data in addition to visual tools and analysis of its revenues and expenditures, Marshall ISD has shown a true commitment to Texas taxpayers,” Hegar said. “This effort achieves goals set by my office’s Transparency Stars program. I am pleased to award Marshall ISD a star for its accomplishments.”

The Comptroller’s Office launched the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to recognize cities, counties and school districts making important strides to greater government transparency. Local government entities can apply for stars in the areas of:

Traditional finances, contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions, and debt obligations.

After receiving an initial star for Traditional Finances, remaining stars may be awarded in any order.

MISD’s Business and Financial Services Department is led by Ms. Susie Byrd, Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance.

For more information on the program, including specific guidelines and information on how to apply, visit the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars website at https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/stars/.

