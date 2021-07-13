East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy skies are expected through this evening before they clear overnight. A few scattered PM showers/thundershowers will remain possible over the southernmost part of East Texas each day this week...and into the weekend. A few may occur over northern areas Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Better chances for scattered showers/thundershowers begin on Monday and will continue into Tuesday as a weak cold front moves into East Texas as early as Tuesday morning. Not a strong front, but will help in the development of rain, especially during the heat of the day. Temperatures should be near normal through this forecast period and a southerly wind is expected into the weekend at 5-15 mph. More of a SW component in the wind a head of the front starting on Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. Nothing too heavy as far as the rain is concerned early next week. Have a great day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
A semi-truck and flatbed trailer were involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Cass County.
1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323

Latest News

Great opportunity to see the ISS over East Texas this evening.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 7-13-21
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 7-13-21
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-13-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips