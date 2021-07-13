ETN: First steps discussed toward mental health awareness during Minority Mental Health Month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Maya Bethany, executive director of the 1 in 3 Foundation, joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now to discuss Minority Mental Health Month.

Bethany said there’s a disparity between non-white people seeking care and counseling.

Cultural beliefs related to religion, access to care from non-white providers, and distrust of medical providers contribute to people not reaching out for help, according to Bethany.

She spoke about the stigma attached to seeking mental health, saying that the belief is you should be able “to shake it off” when the brain should be taken care of as well as your body.

Bethany also explained what happens when you seek counseling and stressed the importance of being honest in therapy.

The 1 in 3 Foundation provides counseling and resources for women who have suffered sexual abuse.

