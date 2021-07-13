East Texas health leaders believe Delta variant is to blame for recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas health leaders are reporting a recent uptick in cases, and believe the Delta variant could be the culprit.

“We’re making some assumptions that this is the Delta variant, which is more contagious,” said George Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

A recent map showing COVID-19 community spread levels shows three of the seven counties in NET Health’s disease surveillance area are experiencing moderate spread of the virus, and six of the seven counties show an increase in case in 7-day rolling rates.

A map showing community spread levels for COVID-19 during the week of July 6, 2021 through July 12, 2021. (NET Health)

According to NET Health, the DSHS testing laboratories in Austin has the only laboratory that is currently able to specifically test for the Delta variant and they are dedicating the COVID testing for variants only for persons who are hospitalized due to COVID complications, have died due to COVID complications, or have been fully vaccinated but are a breakthrough case, meaning the person has had their vaccines, and then later get COVID-19.

“Delta variant testing is not like the COVID rapid antigen tests nor is it anything like the PCR tests,” said Terrence Ates, NET Health Public Information Officer. “Whole Genome Sequencing wasn’t something that was a common thing and was very specialized and expensive. The Public Health Lab of East Texas (PHLET) that is housed at the UT Health Science Center in Tyler is not configured for Delta variant COVID testing and none of our local hospitals have the required lab equipment to conduct Delta variant testing, nor does any of these facilities have a timeframe on when they would have access to the specialized equipment.”

East Texas hospitals confirm they’re also seeing increases in cases and hospitalizations. More on this story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KLTV 7 News.

