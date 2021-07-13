East Texas Now Business Break
Broadband internet expansion campaign to begin in Nacogdoches County

Nacogdoches broadband
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A broadband survey, this time in Nacogdoches is underway. The initiative is similar to questions asked in other regions of Deep East Texas, except that it’s specifically for Nacogdoches city and county residents. The data from residents is essential to obtaining improved service.

Broadband Committee chair Erin Windham easily connects to internet services at work, but at her home it’s much slower.

Connected Nation Texas has questions that need answers to bring down broadband barriers.

“Is it available where you are or just not strong enough, band width issues, is it just not affordable where you are, does your next-door neighbor have it and you don’t for some reason,” listed Windham.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to fill out and is divided by different sectors.

“Household, business, agriculture, health, higher education, k-12, library and organizations, public safety, and government. And you may take more than one survey if you have more than one role,” explained Windham.

The effort is called a Technology Action Plan and similar to ones launched by Deep East Texas Council of Governments in other counties. Nacogdoches city and county, NISD, SFA and the Hogg Foundation are paying for the plan in Nacogdoches County.

“What Connected Nation does is takes all the data from the survey and puts it together on a report, a heat map of sorts, to show where the areas really are that are lacking and then help us put together a plan of what to do next with that information,” said Windham.

City leaders know strong internet is essential in today’s world.

“It certainly is always a question with new companies and also people who are hoping to locate here and work from home,” said Larissa Philpot who leads the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation. “So, it’s a question asked all the time.”

The public’s questions will be answered at a special program on Monday, July 19 beginning at 6:30 at the Nacogdoches Expo. The survey can be found at myconnectedcommunity.org/nacogdoches-county/

