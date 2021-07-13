East Texas Now Business Break
Bicyclist struck by 18-wheeler in Kilgore dies at hospital

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police shared details of a fatal wreck that happened on Hwy 42 Monday morning.

Police say that at approximately 10:20 a.m., Kilgore dispatch received 911 calls reporting a wreck on Hwy. 42 south near the Brookshire’s private entrance. The wreck involved a loaded semi driving south on Hwy. 42 and a bicyclist.

The preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist had entered the roadway, into the path of the semi, while the semi was traveling south. Private citizens and an off-duty paramedic were giving the bicyclist aid when first responders arrived.

The bicyclist, an adult male, was transported by helicopter to Mother Frances Tyler, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say. The investigation is ongoing and they are withholding the bicyclist’s name until all next of kin are located.

First responders were on the scene for several hours and had traffic blocked or rerouted while the rescue and investigation were ongoing.

