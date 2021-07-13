East Texas Now Business Break
7 Red Raiders selected on Day 2 of the MLB Draft

(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When you’re a top collegiate program, you have top collegiate players. After day two of the MLB, seven Red Raiders have been selected. That’s the best among all colleges tied with Florida.

Leading it off Monday was Brooks Wallace Award winner Cal Conley going in the 4th round with the 126th pick by the Atlanta Braves.

A little later in the 4th, Dru Baker was picked with the 130th selection by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Monterey grad Braxton Fulford was taken in the 6th round with the 170th pick by the Colorado Rockies.

Four Red Raider pitchers were then picked with Mason Montgomery going in the 6th round to Tampa Bay.

Ryan Sublette went to the defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the 7th round.

Hunter Dobbins was taken in the 8th round by the Boston Red Sox and Patrick Monteverde also went in the 8th round to Miami.

The MLB Draft wraps up Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

