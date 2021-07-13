5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Five vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction wreck that occurred near Torchy’s Tacos on Loop 323 in Tyler.

Each of the five vehicles was hit from behind.

Tyler police officers and firefighters are at the scene. Two lanes of traffic are currently closed. One lane of westbound traffic is still open.

The KLTV News reporter at the scene saw an ambulance leaving as he arrived at the rash scene. However, there is no word at this time on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists traveling on that section of the Tyle loop should exercise caution and expect delays.

