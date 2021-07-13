East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323

Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Five vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction wreck that occurred near Torchy’s Tacos on Loop 323 in Tyler.

Each of the five vehicles was hit from behind.

Tyler police officers and firefighters are at the scene. Two lanes of traffic are currently closed. One lane of westbound traffic is still open.

The KLTV News reporter at the scene saw an ambulance leaving as he arrived at the rash scene. However, there is no word at this time on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists traveling on that section of the Tyle loop should exercise caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
A semi-truck and flatbed trailer were involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Cass County.
1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County
An 18-wheeler rolled on the State Highway 271 exit ramp from Interstate 20 Monday. (Source:...
Smith County emergency personnel en route to 18-wheeler rollover on I-20
An East Texan accused of killing multiple patients while working as a nurse was back in the...
Tyler nurse accused in patient deaths returns to court as trial date nears

Latest News

The state lawmakers took two private jets to drop the Texas House below the minimum number of...
House Republicans vote to track down, ‘arrest if necessary’ Democrats who fled capitol
A map showing community spread levels for COVID-19 during the week of July 6, 2021 through July...
East Texas health leaders believe Delta variant is to blame for recent uptick in COVID-19 cases
East Texas health leaders believe Delta variant is to blame for recent uptick in COVID-19 cases
WebXtra: CHRISTUS breaks ground for Lindale emergency center