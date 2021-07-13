East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

AP source: 2 officers on US Marshals’ task force shot near Baltimore

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — AP source: 2 officers on US Marshals’ task force shot near Baltimore; wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story:

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement official says two warrant apprehension task force officers were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant near a Baltimore-area mall.

The official, who could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, says preliminary information is that their injuries are not life-threatening.

Baltimore County police say the shooting happened Tuesday morning in the area of Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the police commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
An 18-wheeler rolled on the State Highway 271 exit ramp from Interstate 20 Monday. (Source:...
Smith County emergency personnel en route to 18-wheeler rollover on I-20
An East Texan accused of killing multiple patients while working as a nurse was back in the...
Tyler nurse accused in patient deaths returns to court as trial date nears
A semi-truck and flatbed trailer were involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Cass County.
1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County

Latest News

The vessel "No Plans" was damaged when a whale apparently struck it.
Coast Guard responds to boat hit by whale
Officials in Minnesota say they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways.
Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways
The prices paid at the grocery store have gone up this past year.
US consumer prices surged in past year the most since 2008
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball