1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a pickup left the road just east of Alpine Rd. and struck a tree Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Longview Police Department said the truck left the roadway about 100 yards before it hit a tree and a ditch. The pickup hit several more trees before it struck a culvert.

The pickup’s airbags deployed, the Longview PD spokesperson said.

Part of the truck was torn off in the impact and is in the ditch.

Firefighters with the Longview Fire Department used a hydraulic rescue tool to free the driver from the wrecked pickup truck. An ambulance took the man to an area hospital.

The westbound side of Longview’s Loop 281 is down to one lane. Motorists traveling through that part of Longview should exercise caution and expect delays.

