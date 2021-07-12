East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Longview committee meets to promote unity, celebrate diversity

By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Erin Wides joined Longview’s Unity and Diversity Committee meeting at the Longview Public Library, their first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic.

Today the group was joined by Dr. Rachel Olshine who spoke about microaggressions and unconscious bias and their effects on the workplace.

The group began meeting in 1995 and now meets monthly at the library with a mission of “breaking down barriers to the full inclusion of all community members by protecting human rights, challenging discrimination and celebrating diversity and commonality.”

The UDC meets monthly at noon, the first Monday of each month at the Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. unless otherwise noted.

