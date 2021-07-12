East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Alternative to Municipal Court fines

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a possible alternative to paying Municipal Court fines: community service!

The Tyler Municipal Court is partnering with Tyler Public Library to offer alternative community service options.

Qualifying people may now be referred to the Tyler Public Library to complete their community service hours. This includes time reading to their children, participating in educational programming or studying for betterment of self in efforts of obtaining their GED.

“If we get one person through the Library and complete their case, that’s a success for us,” said Judge James Huggler. “We just want whatever plan we agree with between the judge and that person successfully completed.”

To participate, a person must enter a plea of “Guilty” or “No Contest” and request a payment alternative. Priority will be given to people with financial hardships or in need, people with young children or lacking childcare, people with multiple jobs and people without a GED.

