Smith County emergency personnel en route to 18-wheeler rollover on I-20

An 18-wheeler rolled on the State Highway 271 exit ramp from Interstate 20 Monday. (Source:...
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County emergency personnel are en route to the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 20 Monday afternoon.

A dispatcher with the Texas Department of Public Safety said that an 18-wheeler rolled over near the exit ramp for State Highway 271. Right now, the exit ramp for SH 271 is the only roadway that is blocked due to the wreck.

The DPS dispatcher said I-20 is still open to traffic at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists traveling on that section of I-20 West should exercise caution and expect delays. Anyone planning to use the SH 271 West exit should take an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

