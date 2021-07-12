SFA Athletics hits the road to Longview, Tyler for the 2021 Purple Light’s Tour

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics Press Release) - The SFA Athletic department will be hitting the road this week for the 2021 Purple Lights Tour with East Texas stops including Tyler and Longview.

Each of the stops on the Purple Lights Tour run from 4:00-6:00 p.m., and are open to any and all fans, family and friends of SFA Athletics. Those in attendance will get the chance to mix and mingle with athletics administration and a special lineup of SFA head coaches. A collection of silent auction items will also be present at each location for fans to bid on.

“We are excited to continue our Purple Lights Tour as an opportunity for engagement with our many supporters,” said Ivey. “This tour will allow us the opportunity to increase our level of transparency, communication and connections with those that support us, while providing a fun and engaging event for all of us to build better relationships with SFA supporters. We are pleased to get back to interacting with our fans and supporters at these great events around the state.”

The five-day, five-city event begins Monday, July 12, at Oil Horse Brewery in Longview, Texas, before continuing Tuesday, July 13, at Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler, Texas. From there, the caravan moves onto Texas Truck Yard in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, July 14th, heads down to the Yard House-City Centre in Houston, Texas on July 15, and wraps up with a stop at the Marais Restaraunt in Dickinson, Texas on Friday, July 16.

2021 SFA Athletics Purple Lights Tour

Monday, July 12 | Longview, Texas | Oil Horse Brewery | 101 W Tyler St | 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13 | Tyler, Texas | Times Square Grand Slam | 5201 S Broadway Ave, Suite #170 | 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14 | Dallas, Texas | Texas Truck Yard | 5624 Sears St | 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 | Houston, Texas | Yard House - City Centre | 800 Sorella Ct, Space 116 | 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 16 | Dicknson, Texas | Marais Restaraunt | 2015 FM 517 RD East | 4:00-6:00 p.m.

