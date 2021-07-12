East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! This morning’s thunderstorms continue to pack a punch, but will be ending by late morning. Most of the day will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to redevelop this afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average today with highs in the upper 80s and light southwesterly winds. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with just a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms again tomorrow afternoon. Then, chances for rain begin to dwindle away through the rest of the week with temperatures quickly warming back to near average for this time of the year.

