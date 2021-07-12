East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures today warming up into the upper 80s but feeling like the upper 90s with the humidity! Showers and thunderstorms linger for some today, and we could see some new development, but nothing is expected to be severe. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for those that don’t see rain today.

Overnight cooling down into the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Seasonable weather returns to East Texas this week. Highs expected to be at or around normal nearly every day this week after today. Partly cloudy skies with low rain chances, mainly for Deep East Texas. Winds generally out of the south and southwest this week, sometimes gusting up to 15mph. Overall, a very nice week ahead and a return to “normal”. Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Vehicle found in Sabine River near Gladewater
Ten fire trucks responded to a fire at the Posados restaurant in Lindale Sunday morning....
Firefighters from area fire departments extinguish fire at Lindale restaurant
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Gladewater police chief says vehicle found in river reported stolen in February
RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases

Latest News

Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 7-12-21
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-12-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-12-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-12-21
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips