MLB Draft: Baylor catcher selected by Seattle Mariners

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor catcher Andy Thomas was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round with pick number 144.

Thomas finished up his fifth-year senior season with Baylor this spring. Thomas started all 51 games behind the plate. He hit a career-best .337 with a team-leading 11 home runs and 60 RBI.

He is a 2021 Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American.

