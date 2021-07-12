East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

MLB Draft: Baylor catcher selected by Seattle Mariners

Andy Thomas Baylor
Andy Thomas Baylor(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor catcher Andy Thomas was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round with pick number 144.

Thomas finished up his fifth-year senior season with Baylor this spring. Thomas started all 51 games behind the plate. He hit a career-best .337 with a team-leading 11 home runs and 60 RBI.

He is a 2021 Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Vehicle found in Sabine River near Gladewater
Ten fire trucks responded to a fire at the Posados restaurant in Lindale Sunday morning....
Firefighters from area fire departments extinguish fire at Lindale restaurant
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Gladewater police chief says vehicle found in river reported stolen in February
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD

Latest News

Taylor Broadway (TJC Athletics)
Former TJC Apache Taylor Broadway selected in MLB Draft by Chicago White Sox
Brandon Belt fishing
Brandon Belt hosting $100K Grand Slam Fishing Tournament on Rayburn
SFA Athletics
SFA Athletics hits road to Longview, Tyler for 2021 Purple Lights Tour
Brandon Belt Fishing Tournament
Brandon Belt hosting $100K Grand Slam Fishing Tournament on Rayburn
Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser selected with 5th pick in the MLB Draft
Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser selected with 5th pick in the MLB Draft