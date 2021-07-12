Longview Unity and Diversity Committee meets to promote unity throughout community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Ways to make Longview a more inclusive community was the focus of today’s meeting of the Longview Unity and Diversity Committee.

It was the first in-person gathering for the committee since COVID-19 forced them to do virtual meetings.

About 30 members met today at the library. Lots of head nods, discussion, and personal stories were shared. Taylor Thornton is the Unity and Diversity Committee Liaison and said the committee began in the 90s.

“This UDC actually was created in 1995, originally as the Race Relations Committee. It gives a chance to foster that communication and foster those relationships around how to be inclusive, how to feel unified, how to feel diversified,” Thornton said.

Rachel Frazier was the speaker at today’s event and spoke on microaggressions and unconscious bias that humans have as they relate to the workplace and outside of the workplace.

“It was great to see people engage with one another and have conversations, some takeaways that they learned and then some things that we’re going to have to do moving forward in trying to help promote equity and social justice,” Frazier said.

Barbara McDaniels has been a UDC member for about four years and said the meetings are important for their community.

“Because there’s so many issues, black, gay, handicap that need to be addressed,” she said. “So that everybody can learn how to treat other people respectfully.”

Thornton said they invite those in the Longview and surrounding communities to join them.

“We like to tell people that everyone has a seat at this table. You can come in, you are welcome, we have open and honest dialogue,” Thornton said. “Sometimes it may be uncomfortable, but it’s necessary for the growth of the city.”

The committee meets at noon on the first Monday of each month at the Longview Public Library, unless otherwise posted.

