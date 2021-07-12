East Texas Now Business Break
Gregg County Judge Kent Phillips announces retirement

Gregg County Judge Kent Phillips will not seek re-election.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Kent Phillips announced today that he will not seek re-election.

Phillips was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Judge Rebecca Simpson on May 2, 2017 for County Court of Law No. 1. He was then elected to serve a four-year term in November 2018. That term is set to end December 31, 2022.

Previously, Phillips has served as an assistant criminal district attorney for Gregg County and assistant attorney general for the State of Texas. He also worked in private practice Longview before becoming a judge.

“After working more than 40 years as a lawyer, including my time on the bench, I decided it would be a good time to retire. I am honored to serve the citizens of Gregg County and will continue to work hard until the end of my term,” Phillips said in a released statement.

