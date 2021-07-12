Grand Saline man killed in rollover crash

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Department of Public Safety reports a man was killed after his car skidded on a wet road and overturned north of Canton.

The crash occurred on FM-17, approximately 3.5 miles north of the city of Canton at 11:18 p.m. Sunday, according to troopers.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Kia Sportage was traveling north on FM-17 when the driver lost control on the wet roadway. The vehicle went into a side skid into the east ditch where it struck a concrete culvert and overturned.

The driver was identified as Michael Lee Loughman, 22, of Grand Saline. Loughman was pronounced at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.