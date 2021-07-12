East Texas Now Business Break
Former SFA Volleyball player meets bone marrow recipient

Ann Hollas and Cooper (SFA Athletics/Ann Hollas)
Ann Hollas and Cooper (SFA Athletics/Ann Hollas)(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Who knew that a decision former SFA volleyball player Ann Hollas made as a freshman would come back to save the life of a young boy?

Hollas didn’t think anything of it when she signed up with the organization ‘Be a Match’ when she was a young freshman. After she finished her senior season the Spring Hill alum was contacted by the group that she was a match for a young cancer patient that needed a bone marrow transplant.

The patient’s name was Cooper. He suffered from acute myeloid leukemia, which only has a 5-year survival rate for those under 20 years old of 68%. The keyword is suffered. When Hollas was able to finally meet Cooper he brought a sign, proclaiming he beat cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is such a good thing,” Hollas said in May of 2020. “Being healthy is such a gift and I think that you should take advantage of it. Why not bring hope and options to someone that is sick. Thinking back on that I wonder if I had not gone to SFA would I have signed up and would this little boy have a match at all. I think God has lined up everything perfectly.”

