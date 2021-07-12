East Texas Now Business Break
Fire Marshal: Lindale restaurant fire caused by lightning strike

Ten fire trucks responded to a fire at the Posados restaurant in Lindale Sunday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, a lightning strike started the fire that damaged a Lindale restaurant Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:17 a.m. on July 11, the Lindale, Dixie and Red Springs Fire Departments were called to the commercial structure fire at Posados Cafe on 3201 South Main Street in Lindale.

“Smith County Fire Marshal Deputies Michael Malone and Caitlin Roberson, along with Fire Investigator Travis Johnson, investigated the fire. It has been ruled natural and was the effect of a documented lightning strike in the area,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.

The fire was contained to an isolated area and caused minimal damage to the business.

