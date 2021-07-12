Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The late afternoon showers/thunderstorms will weaken over the next few hours. A few showers/thundershowers early this evening, ending overnight tonight. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday morning before ending for a few days. Skies will likely start off Mostly Cloudy on Tuesday, then Partly Cloudy by afternoon. Mostly Sunny and warmer for Wednesday and Thursday. Partly Cloudy skies for Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday with a slight chance for Afternoon/Evening showers or thundershowers. Generally in the 20% range. More summer-like temperatures are ahead as well. Middle 90s for Thursday through Monday. Enjoy.

