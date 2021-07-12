East Texas Now Business Break
City of Longview to officially denounce white unity event

(City of Longview)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Rumors of a potential so-called white unity event coming to the Longview area have the city council preparing to “protect our citizens from dangerous conduct”, according to a social media post by the City of Longview.

“We as a city are taking the appropriate actions with regard to this currently non-verifiable event,” Mayor Andy Mack said.

The City Council will consider a resolution during its July 15 meeting, “which would denounce the hatefulness represented by this group or any group wishing to promote hate.”

Mack said, “this group does not represent who we are as a community”.

