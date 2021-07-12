East Texas Now Business Break
66-year-old man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on Victory Drive in Marshall

By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A 66-yer-old man died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Victory Drive in Marshall Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the crash occurred in the 5100 block of Victory Drive at about 11:49 a.m.

The crash investigation shows that Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Mashall, was driving a 2002 Buick Century west in the inside lane of Victory Drive. At the same time, Katrail Ray Flanagan, 24, of Marshall, was also driving a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe west on Victory Drive.

The Santa Fe struck the rear end of the Century, causing both vehicles to spin out of control, the press release stated.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins pronounced Wilbert dead at the scene of the crash. Flanagan was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing, the press release stated.

“The Marshall Police Department offers our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Wilbvert during this difficult time,” the press release stated.

