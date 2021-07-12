East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County

A semi-truck and flatbed trailer were involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Cass County.
A semi-truck and flatbed trailer were involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Cass County.(East Texas Rural Civil Defense)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle fatal crash that left one person dead is being investigated in Cass County.

According to Sgt. Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Transportation, a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer was involved in the incident along FM 155. Williams described the incident as a fatality, but did not at the time of publication have information regarding the identity of the person killed.

Williams said the road is open via access to the shoulder, but traffic has been slowed. There is no estimate on when the road will once more be fully open.

Williams described the area as an active crash scene and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Vehicle found in Sabine River near Gladewater
Ten fire trucks responded to a fire at the Posados restaurant in Lindale Sunday morning....
Firefighters from area fire departments extinguish fire at Lindale restaurant
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Gladewater police chief says vehicle found in river reported stolen in February
RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases

Latest News

Grand Saline man killed in rollover crash
An 18-wheeler rolled on the State Highway 271 exit ramp from Interstate 20 Monday. (Source:...
Smith County emergency personnel en route to 18-wheeler rollover on I-20
Gov. Abbott issues statement on House Democrats leaving state ‘on cushy private planes’
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD