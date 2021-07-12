1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle fatal crash that left one person dead is being investigated in Cass County.

According to Sgt. Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Transportation, a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer was involved in the incident along FM 155. Williams described the incident as a fatality, but did not at the time of publication have information regarding the identity of the person killed.

Williams said the road is open via access to the shoulder, but traffic has been slowed. There is no estimate on when the road will once more be fully open.

Williams described the area as an active crash scene and more information will be released as it becomes available.

