East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall police investigating fatal wreck on Victory Drive

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 51000 block of Victory Drive Sunday.

Motorists traveling through that area should exercise caution and use alternate routes. Both the east and westbound traffic lanes closed at this time, according to a post on the Marshall Police Department Facebook page.

The Facebook post did not indicate how many people were killed in the wreck. It also didn’t mention injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Vehicle found in Sabine River near Gladewater
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution KTRE
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
Drivers should avoid the area.
Tyler police, fire, EMS working wreck in intersection of Old Jacksonville, Grande

Latest News

A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Gladewater police chief says vehicle found in river reported stolen in February
VO Lindale Posados Cafe fire
Ten fire trucks responded to a fire at the Posados restaurant in Lindale Sunday morning....
Firefighters from area fire departments extinguish fire at Lindale restaurant
Senate Bill 1 according to East Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes deals with what he says are common...
Texas lawmakers discuss Senate Bill 1 in special session on Saturday