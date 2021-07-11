East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man struck, killed by RV after running in front of it on US 59 near Corrigan

Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington man died after he ran out in front of an RV on U.S. Highway 59 near Corrigan on July 8.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the auto-pedestrian incident, which occurred about four miles north of Corrigan on US 59.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that at about 1:30 p.m. a 2001 Tiffin recreational vehicle was traveling north when a man emerged from the right side of the road and ran in front of the RV.

A Polk County justice of the peace pronounced James Robinson, 29, dead at the scene, the press release stated. The driver of the RV, a 61-year-old man from The Woodlands, and his passenger were not injured in the collision.

“Additional information is not available at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a law mower accident in Gregg County Saturday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Man dies in lawn mower accident in Liberty City
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Vehicle found in Sabine River near Gladewater
RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases
Ten fire trucks responded to a fire at the Posados restaurant in Lindale Sunday morning....
Firefighters from area fire departments extinguish fire at Lindale restaurant
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution KTRE
Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution

Latest News

Grub worm lays in soil
Grub worm control should happen now to prevent lawn destruction
Marshall police investigating fatal wreck on Victory Drive
A car was found submerged in the Sabine River near Gladewater. (Source: Gladewater Fire...
Gladewater police chief says vehicle found in river reported stolen in February
VO Lindale Posados Cafe fire