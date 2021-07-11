Man struck, killed by RV after running in front of it on US 59 near Corrigan

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington man died after he ran out in front of an RV on U.S. Highway 59 near Corrigan on July 8.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the auto-pedestrian incident, which occurred about four miles north of Corrigan on US 59.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that at about 1:30 p.m. a 2001 Tiffin recreational vehicle was traveling north when a man emerged from the right side of the road and ran in front of the RV.

A Polk County justice of the peace pronounced James Robinson, 29, dead at the scene, the press release stated. The driver of the RV, a 61-year-old man from The Woodlands, and his passenger were not injured in the collision.

“Additional information is not available at this time,” the press release stated.

