Latino communities hope to see more vaccinated

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the Delta variant continues to make it’s way across Texas some Wichita Falls Latino leaders are worried that many in their communities have yet to be vaccinated. According to The Center for Disease Control the Delta variant makes up more than 50 percent of new COVID-19 cases.

Founder of Cafe Con Leche Gonzalo Robles has been working with families for over 20 years, says he will continue to tell others in the Latino communities how important it is to get vaccinated.

“Even if it’s 20 percent or 30 percent that has not been vaccinated and I personally think it’s higher than that number. However whatever the number is even one person can impact so many,” said Gonzalo Robles Founder of Cafe Con Leche.

Robles says his next step is to begin work with the Wichita County Public Health District and The Community Health Care Center. So they can meet individuals where they are like churches and grocery stores. All with goal of getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

